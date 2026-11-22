IND A vs PAK A: Tilak Varma Leads India A's Fightback With Gritty Fifty Off 95 Balls In High-Pressure Chase | X

India A captain Tilak Varma brought up a fighting half-century against Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 clash on Sunday, keeping his team's hopes alive in a challenging 314-run chase. With wickets falling at regular intervals, Tilak showed patience and composure to reach the milestone and hold the innings together.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tilak completed his fifty off 95 deliveries, hitting three boundaries. His knock came at a crucial stage as India A slipped to 177/6 after 34.5 overs. While Abhishek Sharma had earlier provided an explosive start with 70 off 42 balls, the rest of the batting line-up struggled to build partnerships.

With India A needing 137 runs from 91 deliveries, Tilak's presence at the crease remains crucial. Shahbaz Ahmed was batting alongside him on 24 off 25 balls and the duo faced the responsibility of keeping India's hopes alive in the contest.