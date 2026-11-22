Live Updates for IND A vs PAK A, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

India A got off to a flyer

The Men in Blue began their Rising Stars campaign with a record List A victory. Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav shot out Nepal for just 26 to seal a 306-run victory.

Arch-Rivals Lock Horns In Blockbuster Clash

It's India vs Pakistan, and the stakes are bigger than just another cricket match! India A and Pakistan A are gearing up for a blockbuster showdown in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026, offering a glimpse of the next generation of talent from both nations. While established stars have often dominated this rivalry, Sunday's battle is an opportunity for emerging cricketers to create their own moments.

Squads:

India A Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Tanush Kotian, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, Arshad Khan

Pakistan A Squad: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir(w), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza, Shahzaib Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Danish Aziz

Match Preview

India A and Pakistan A are set to lock horns in a much-anticipated clash at the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026, with the encounter promising plenty of excitement as cricket's fiercest rivals renew their rivalry on the continental stage. With both sides eager to make a strong statement in the tournament, all eyes will be on this high-voltage contest.

The India A side will look to put together a commanding performance with both bat and ball, while Pakistan A will be determined to challenge their arch-rivals and come out on top. Matches between the two sides often carry added intensity, and Sunday's encounter is expected to be no different.

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India will bank on their young talents to rise to the occasion and deliver under pressure. The contest will also provide an opportunity for emerging players to showcase their abilities and strengthen their claims for higher honours in Indian cricket.

Pakistan A, meanwhile, will be keen to make the most of the opportunity and secure a memorable victory. Their players will be aware of the significance of the fixture and will look to maintain composure in what could be a closely fought battle.

With bragging rights, valuable tournament points and momentum at stake, the India A vs Pakistan A clash promises an exciting day of cricket. Stay tuned for live updates, toss news, playing XIs, key moments, scores and all the major talking points from the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026.

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