'Hit Or Get Out': Fans Slam Tilak Varma For Putting Pressure On Abhishek Sharma With Slow Batting | X

Tilak Varma faced criticism from cricket fans for his slow batting during India A run chase against Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday. While Abhishek Sharma was scoring freely at the other end, Tilak struggled to get going, putting additional pressure on his batting partner.

At the time, Tilak had scored just seven runs off 35 deliveries, while Abhishek had raced to 60 off 37 balls. Frustrated with Tilak's approach, several fans took to social media to express their displeasure.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One user wrote, "Tilak bhai I have one request either hit or get out. You are creating an unnecessary pressure on Abhishek Sharma." Another fan described Tilak's scoring rate as ridiculous, questioning his approach during the chase.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Abhishek got dismissed for 70 off 42 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and six sixes. He was caught by Abdul Samad off Hasan Nawaz's bowling. At the time of his dismissal, India A were 93/3 after 16 overs. His departure came after a quickfire knock that had kept India A in the hunt, while Tilak's slow scoring had already drawn criticism from fans.