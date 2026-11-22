'Massive Wicket!' Hassan Nawaz Celebrates Wildly After Dismissing Abhishek Sharma; VIDEO Viral | X

Pakistan A all-rounder Hasan Nawaz celebrated wildly after dismissing in-form India A opener Abhishek Sharma during the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 clash on Sunday. The wicket triggered a huge roar from the crowd with Pakistan players joining in the celebrations after removing India's biggest threat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hasan bowled a delivery that was not particularly short, but Abhishek attempted to pull it. The Indian batter ended up slicing the ball high towards mid-off, where Pakistan A captain Abdul Samad ran backwards and completed a safe catch. Abhishek departed for 70 off 42 deliveries, having smashed six boundaries and six sixes.

Following the dismissal, Hasan was seen urging the crowd to raise their volume as Pakistan A celebrated the crucial breakthrough. Abhishek had been doing most of the scoring for India A and his departure was a major setback in their 314-run chase. Hasan's animated celebration also caught the attention of viewers during the high-voltage encounter.