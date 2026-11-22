Abhishek Sharma Smashes Fifty In IND A vs PAK A Clash; Reaches Milestone With Massive Six | X

India A opener Abhishek Sharma continued his impressive batting display against Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 clash on Sunday. The left-handed star batsman smashed a quickfire half-century, reaching the milestone in style with a massive six.

Facing Hasan Nawaz, Abhishek was offered a short delivery outside the leg stump. The Indian opener pulled it powerfully over deep backward square leg for a maximum to bring up his half-century. The six also brought excitement to the India A dugout as Abhishek completed the milestone in attacking fashion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At the time of the update, Abhishek was batting on 50 off 32 deliveries, including four boundaries and four sixes. India A were 71/2 in 13.4 overs, chasing Pakistan A's target of 314 runs at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Tilak Varma was batting alongside him on six off 33 balls.