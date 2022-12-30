'RIP King Pele': From Bolt to Bumrah, sporting fraternity mourns the death of Brazilian football legend

The sporting fraternity is in mourning as the tragic news of Pele's death broke late Thursday night. From Usain Bolt to Jasprit Bumrah, sports celebs took to social media to pay their condolences to arguably the greatest of all time on the football pitch.

Pele had been fighting a long battle against colon cancer and was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo on November 29. He died at the age of 82.

Pele led Brazil to victory in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during the latest World Cup.

"A sporting legend. Rest in Peace King Pele," Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt tweeted.

"RIP Pele," tweeted former England football captain John Terry.

"RIP Pele. An inspiration around the world, a global icon, a legend," Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah wrote.

"I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside).

"For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you," wrote England's World Cup-winning footballer Geoff Hurst, who played against Pele in the 1966 WC.

Widely regarded as one of soccer's greatest players, Pele spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game's most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionised the sport a samba-like flair that personified his country's elegance on the field.

He carried Brazil to soccer's heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

Pele the GOAT

Pele announced himself to the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes.

Injuries impacted his tournaments in 1962 and 1966 but he returned to lead Brazil to a third triumph in Mexico in 1970 as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest international team of all time.

Officially, Pele scored 757 goals in 831 games during a glittering career from 1957 to 1977, although club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000.