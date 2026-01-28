Rinku Singh Equals Record Of Most Catches By Indian In A T20I, Takes 4 Catches Against New Zealand | X

Visakhapatnam, January 28: Indian Cricket Team's Rinku Singh delivered a memorable performance in the field during the IND Vs NZ 4th T20I at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Rinku Singh levelled the record of taking most catches by an Indian player in a T20I game as he took four exceptional catches in the match against New Zealand.

Rinku's sharp presence on the field and safe hands ensured that Team India struck at crucial moments and stopped New Zealand at a formidable total of 215/7 after being put to bat first.

New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tim Seifert gave an explosive start with a 100-run partnership. The first breakthrough came when Kuldeep Yadav came to ball and got the wicket of Devon Conway and the catch was taken by Rinku.

Rinku was involved against when Seifert was caught at long-off on the ball of Arshdeep Singh. His alert fielding continued in the 14th over as in-form Glenn Phillips was dismissed by Kuldeep and Rinku completed the catch at long-on this time.

Arshdeep Singh later removed Zakary Foulkes while Rinku was positioned at long-on where he took his fourth catch of the match. Rinku Singh levelled the record of most number catches by an Indian player in a T20I match. Ajinkya Rahane is the only other player to achieve the feat in the game against England in 2014 at Edgbaston.

Rinku has now taken 106 catches in 179 T20 matches overall. Notably, 30 of those catches have come in T20 Internationals for India, achieved across just 39 matches.