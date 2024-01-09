'Requested That Song': Keshav Maharaj On 'Ram Siya Ram' Playing In Background While Walking Out To Bat During SA vs IND Test Series

Keshav Maharaj. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj revealed that he asked the song 'Ram Siya Ram' to be played in the background when he comes out to bat during the recent Cape Town Test against India. The veteran spinner opined that the song gets him into a good zone and owes his playing career to the almighty.

With the song 'Ram Siya Ram' reverberating throughout the venue, star Indian batter Virat Kohli performed the bow and strings gesture, imitating Lord Ram, followed by folding hands. The former Indian captain has notably received invitation to Ayodhya for Lord Ram's Temple's inauguration set to happen on January 22nd.

EXCLUSIVE | VIDEO: "Obviously, something that I put forward to the media lady and requested that song to be played. For me, God has been my greatest blessing, giving me guidance and opportunity. So, it's the least that I can do and it also just gets you in your zone. It's a nice… pic.twitter.com/TtDYg28oRN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2024

Like always, even today when Keshav Maharaj came to bat, the song Ram Siya Ram started playing in the stadium.

but at that time Virat Kohli's action was also worth watching.#ViratKohli folding hands nd pulling bow string posing like Shri Ram#SAvIND #INDvSA #Cricket #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/MCr443f1lj — Ravi Pratap Dubey 🇮🇳 (@ravipratapdubey) January 3, 2024

"Obviously, something that I put forward to the media lady and requested that song to be played. For me, God has been my greatest blessing, giving me guidance and opportunity. So, it's the least that I can do and it also just gets you in your zone. It's a nice feeling walking out (into the ground) to hear 'Ram Siya Ram' playing in the background." Maharaj told PTI.