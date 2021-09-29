Real Sheriff shock; Stun 13-time champions Real Madrid 2-1 in their away encounter in Champions League

Madrid: The home side did all the early pressing but were caught out 25 minutes in as Cristiano crossed for Jasurbek Yakhshiboev to head the visitors in front, at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, here

on Tuesday.

The goalscorer then pulled a shot centimetres wide, although Vinícius Júnior, Nacho and Karim Benzema all went close before the break. Vinícius was brought down by Edmund Addo to give Benzema the chance to slam in the equaliser from the spot, but Madrid were unable to break through again and were stunned by Sébastien Thill's sensational half-volley in the 90th minute.

The start to life in the Champions League

couldn't be going much better for Moldovan

club Sheriff.

Sébastien Thill scored a 90th-minute winner as the newcomers stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Tuesday.

Thill netted with a powerful shot into the top corner from the edge of the area to give Sheriff its second consecutive victory.

It leads Group D with six points, three more than Madrid and five more than both Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan, which drew 0-0 in Ukraine in the other group match.

Sheriff beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in its opener at home, while Madrid won 1-0 at Inter.

Madrid next visits Shakhtar Donetsk,

while Sheriff plays at

Inter Milan.

Sheriff is the first club from the Moldovan league to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, although it is based in the breakaway region of Transnistria, a self-proclaimed independent nation which isn't recognised by any United Nations member state.

The club founded just over two decades ago is funded by the Sheriff company, which runs large parts of the economy in Transnistria and has strong political ties.

Key statistic

* Real Madrid's Benzema became the first player to score in 17 successive UEFA Champions League

seasons, Messi joined him after he scored his first goal for PSG.

* Paris enjoyed a clean sheet for the first time in 10 UEFA Champions League matches.

Messi’s magic

Lionel Messi scored a stunning first goal for his new side, exchanging passes with Kylian Mbappé before curling a sensational second-half strike beyond Ederson to seal a clinical win for the hosts. That came after Idrissa Gueye had registered for the first time in the UEFA Champions League, firing in the eighth-minute opener from Mbappé's cross.

Liverpool scored at will against Porto to notch up a convincing

5-1 win in their away encounter.

Other winners

Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Porto 1-5 Liverpool

Milan 1-2 Atlético

Dortmund 1-0 Sporting CP

Ajax 2-0 Beşiktaş

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:15 PM IST