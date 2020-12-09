Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Where and when to watch the Champions League fixture live in India

Real Madrid will face a daunting task when the host German side Borussia Monchengladback in the Champions League group stage fixture on Thursday (IST).

For the first time in years, the Zinedine Zidane-led side fear a demotion from the Champions League to the Europa League or an overall exit from the European tournaments.

The other fixture of the group will also play a role in Real Madrid's place in the tournament. If Los Blancos draw against Monchengladbach, Inter will have to defeat Shakhtar Donestsk to ensure Real Madrid's qualification.

Winning against Monchengladbach would be in the best interests of Zidane, despite the coach saying he will not resign no matter the result.

“I am not going to resign – not at all," he said following a 2-0 shocking defeat to Shakhtar.

“We have always had delicate moments. It is true that it is a bad streak in terms of results, but we must continue.

"Today was a final, we prepared very well, but we know there is a game to go and we have to win and that's it."

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach match take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday, December 09 (Thursday, December 10 in India), 2020.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach match take place?

The match will take place at Stadio Alfredo di Stefano.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach match begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV and JioTV.