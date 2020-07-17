Real Madrid President Florentino Perez hails 'architect' Zinedine Zidane, players after 34th La Liga title win

Two days after manager Zinedine Zidane said all players from Real Madrid are "the best" and deserve to win Ballon d'Or, his side lifted their 34th La Liga trophy as they defeated Villarreal 2-1 on Thursday.

In doing so, Real Madrid have dethroned Barcelona from the top, who suffered a disappointing 1-2 defeat against Osasuna in their La Liga fixture last night.

The defeat left Barca on 79 points, seven behind Real Madrid with one game left.

Club President Florentino Perez is equally thrilled with Real Madrid's 34th title win. Lauding 'architect' Zidane and the players, he said, "We really wanted to win this league title and that is what we have done."

"They have all put in enormous performances, especially Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Casemiro, while Sergio Ramos is more than a captain.

"They have all built a brilliant team spirit while Zidane is the architect of this title win as he has put the players to work. We are so pleased."

This is Madrid’s first league title since the 2016-17 season, and the second under the stewardship of manager Zinedine Zidane. Just like in 2017, Real have managed to stop bitter rivals Barca from completing a hat-trick of league titles. The side from the capital has now won the league 34 times, as compared to Barcelona’s 26 titles.

The Zidane-led side has displayed an amazing form since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break. The club has won all their nine games after returning to action.