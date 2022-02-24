Re-live the moment when Sachin Tendulkar became first cricketer to score ODI 200 back in 2010; WATCH

It was on this day, 12 years ago, when Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar scripted history and became the first batter in the world to score double century in ODIs. Tendulkar achieved this milestone against South Africa at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior as he remained unbeaten on 200 off just 147 deliveries, lacing the historic knock with 25 fours and 3 sixes.

Thanks to Tendulkar's double ton, India posted a mammoth 401/3 in the allotted fifty overs, and the Men in Blue thrashed the visitors by 153 runs.

Watch video here:

Sachin Tendulkar 200*



On this day in 2010



Genius



pic.twitter.com/RAifUzh47G — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) February 24, 2022

Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 and till date, he remains the highest run-getter in both Tests and ODIs. He also holds the record for scoring most international centuries.

Meanwhile, there have been just eight scores of 200 by a batter in fifty over format till date.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has hit double century thrice and also holds the honor of recording the highest individual score in ODIs.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:31 PM IST