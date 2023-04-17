 RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rahane, Conway attack Bangalore after Gaikwad's exit
Live Updates

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rahane, Conway attack Bangalore after Gaikwad's exit

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are all set to come face-to-face as Royal Challengers Bangalore host Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Follow our Live Blog for the latest updates and scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
17 April 2023 08:07 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings 62/1 (7 ovs) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ajinkya Rahane 29*, Devon Conway 30*

WICKET! Ruturaj Gaikwad c Parnell b Siraj 3 (6 balls). Full delivery on the pads is flicked straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket. CSK 16/1 (2.2 ovs) vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

17 April 2023 06:48 PM IST

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are all set to come face-to-face as Royal Challengers Bangalore host Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

