Shocking! Bottles, Sandals, Cups Thrown At Qatari Players By UAE Fans During FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match; Video

The World Cup qualifying match between Qatar and the UAE turned into violence as UAE fans threw objects onto Qatar players in fury and frustration following their team’s 2–1 defeat at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday. UAE now anxiously wait for possible sanctions.

The atmosphere ignited after Boualem Khoukhi’s opening goal for Qatar. His celebration, directed toward the away end, triggered fury among UAE supporters, who responded by hurling anything within reach, sandals, cups and bottles onto the pitch. Security officials and several UAE players rushed to calm the chaos as a member of Qatar’s coaching staff was struck by a flying object.

When Pedro Miguel netted Qatar’s second and celebrated defiantly before the same section, the situation spiraled out of control. The barrage intensified, with objects raining down from the stands. One accredited photographer reportedly threw his own shoe before clashing with others near the touchline.

Violence erupts during UAE vs Qatar match

Police were forced to intervene as supporters leapt barriers and stormed the field. The pitch briefly turned into a battleground. Neither federation has commented, and it remains unclear if arrests were made. What is certain, however, is that the UAE fan section officially allotted just 8% of tickets exceeded capacity, with spectators spilling into aisles and gangways.

UAE's road to World Cup

Now, UAE’s World Cup hopes hang in a delicate balance. They are scheduled to face Iraq home and away next month, but those fixtures could be in jeopardy if the Asian Football Confederation or FIFA imposes fresh disciplinary sanctions.

Iraq also finished second in their group, where Saudi Arabia topped the standings and booked a direct World Cup ticket. The winner of this playoff will progress to the Intercontinental Playoffs

The FIFA Play-Off Tournament, scheduled for March 2026, will determine the last two teams to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The competition will feature six nations from different regions.

The four lowest-ranked nations in the FIFA World Ranking will contest two semi-final matches.The two highest-ranked teams will go directly into the finals. The two winners of the finals will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.