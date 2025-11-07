RCB Sale Explained: Why Diageo Is Exiting, Who’s Interested & Will Virat Kohli Stay With The Team?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrate IPL 2025 victory(RCB). | Image Credits: RCB/ X

After 17 years of heartbreak, Royal Challengers Bangalore finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy in 2025. However, the victory parade soon turned into horror after a stampede at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. Months after the incident, the franchisee is set for an ownership change. As per the Cricbuzz report, British liquor giant Diageo is preparing to sell RCB, with a deal likely by March 2026. Let’s break down of people interested in buying the franchise and what it means for the players and fans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The history of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Launched in 2008, Vijay Mallya, then head of United Spirits Ltd (USL) and Kingfisher Airlines, bought RCB for about 112 million dollars. The franchise was set up under Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL). But after Mallya’s financial troubles and eventual exit from India, USL’s new majority owner Diageo took full control. Since 2016, RCB has been entirely owned by Diageo through RCSPL.

Why Diageo Wants to Exit Despite the 2025 IPL Win

Diageo’s key decision to sell RCB stems from three key factors

1)Advertising alcohol brands in IPL is tightly restricted, reducing marketing benefits for the parent company.

2)Sales have fallen since the pandemic, and the company seeks to generate fresh capital.

3)The tragic stampede during RCB’s title celebration added pressure to reassess the franchise’s future

Who wants to buy RCB?

As per the Cricbuzz report, some of India’s top business names are already in the mix. Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute has openly expressed interest on social media. Gautam Adani’s group, which previously bid for the Gujarat Titans, is reportedly evaluating the opportunity again. Other potential bidders include the JSW Group (co-owner of Delhi Capitals), Devyani International, and two US-based private equity firms.

What could RCB be worth?

According to the Financial firm Houlihan Lokey RCB now has the highest brand value among all IPL teams. After its IPL win, RCB’s value rose 18.5% to ₹2,380 crore. According to Bloomberg, Diageo wants to sell RCB for ₹17,720 crore. The USL review is expected to conclude by March 2026, so RCB could change hands before the next IPL season.

Will Player Contracts or Team Management Change?

For now, no major change is expected in the squad or management. The new buyer will acquire RCSPL but must honour existing player contracts and commitments to the BCCI. Virat Kohli and other core members will continue as planned through the 2026 season. However, from the 2027 cycle onward, the new ownership could influence retention strategies and future