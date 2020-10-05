RCB get Capital punishment; Delhi crush Bangalore by 59

Dubai

Delhi Capitals trounced Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs and raced on top of the points, tally, in the Indian Premier League, at the International Stadium, here on Monday.

Set to score 197 to win RCB managed to score 137 for nine in in the 20 overs.

Seamer Kagiso Rabada claimed four wickets and took the purple cap from Y Chahal with 11 wickets in his kitty from five matches.

Earlier, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis cracked a blistering 53 while Prithvi Shaw smashed 42 runs to take Delhi Capitals to a competitive 196 for four.

Stoinis, who was dropped on 30 by Yuzvendra Chahal, made RCB pay for the mistake as he raced to his 53 in just 26 balls, hitting two towering sixes and six fours at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shaw, however, missed what would have been a well-deserved half-century.

Invited to bat, Shaw provided a blazing start, hitting three fours off pacer Isuru Udana in the game's very first over. His innings was laced with five boundaries and two maximums.

The opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (32 off 28-balls) and Shaw put up a 68-run stand and looked to go the distance before the RCB bowlers made a splendid comeback.

Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough for his team by removing the dangerous looking Shaw.

After Udana accounted for Dhawan, young Devdutt Padikkal pulled off an excellent catch at the boundary to dismiss DC's in-form skipper Shreyas Iyer (11).

Stoinis and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately got into the recovery act. The duo stitched an 89-run partnership. Shimron Hetmyer also played a short cameo, the Guyanese hitting a six in the last over. Siraj (2/34 in 4 overs) was the most impressive bowler for RCB as he picked the key wickets off Shaw and Pant. After an expensive first over, Chahal pulled things back but couldn't provide a breakthrough for his team. Playing in place of Adam Zampa, Moeen Ali (1/21) and Udana (1/40) claimed a wicket each.