RBI Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2023-2024: 21 Teams To Vie For The Title

Twenty-one leading teams have confirmed their participation in the 62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Reserve Bank of India under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Shri T. Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, RBI, has consented to be the Chief Guest and will inaugurate the tournament.

A total of nine teams will be competing for top honours in the Elite Division and 12 teams will battle it out for supremacy in the Plate Division.

The Elite Division teams are Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Oriental Insurance, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, New India Assurance, Bombay Mercantile and hosts Reserve Bank of India.

In the Plate Division, the teams in the fray are State Bank of India, Citi Bank, HDFC Bank, Saraswat Bank, Yes Bank, Indusind Bank, RBL Bank, Thomas Cook, Standard Chartered Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda SC.

This tournament will be played on a league cum knockout basis. All the matches will be played according to the model rules of MCA relating to the conduct of the Cricket Tournaments.

