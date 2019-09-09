Rayaan Razmi of Radio Club defeat Rohan Jain of Mandpeshwar Civic Federation (MCF) in Snooker & Billiards Championship

Mumbai: Rayaan Razmi of Radio Club was in good nick and compiled a break of 42 as he went on to comfortably defeat Rohan Jain of Mandpeshwar Civic Federation (MCF) 2-0 (63-13, 85-22) in the best-of-three-frame Junior Snooker quarter-final match of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship, at the P J Hindu Gymkhana billiards room.

His younger brother Shahyan also had a successful day as he sidelined Khar Gymkhana’s Siddharth Mody winning in straight frames 2-0 (47-39, 84-41) to also qualify for semi-final round-robin play-offs. In other two matches, Khar Gymkhana cueists Sumer Mago and Sparsh Pherwani easily won their respective matches. Sumehr eased past Khushit Shah of Bhiwandi 2-0 (89-39, 70-42, while Sparsh got the better of Pune’s challenger Rohit Rawat 2-0 (77-49, 61-33).

Results (QFs): Rayaan Razmi (Radio) bt Rohan Jain (MCF) 2-0 (63-13, 85(42)-22); Sumehr Mago (Khar Gymkhana) bt Khushit Shah (Bhiwandi) 2-0 (89-39, 70-42); Shahyan Razmi (Radio) bt Siddharth Mody (Khar Gymkhana) 2-0 (47-39, 84-41); Sparsh Pherwani (Khar Gymkhana) bt Rohit Rawat (Pune) 2-0 (77-49, 61-33).

SAI garner full points

Sports Authority of India (SAI) played with plenty of determination as they recovered to put it across Mumbai Port Trust by a narrow 2-1 margin in a fighting Super Division match of the MHAL League, at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate.

Mumbai Port Trust took the lead through Rizwan Q. in the fifth minute. The SAI youngsters fought hard and struck twice in the second quarter to take a 2-1 lead, which they managed to hold on till the end of the match.

In the second game, Bombay Republicans and Union Bank of India shared the spoils as they played out an exciting 2-2 draw. Mantosh Laisharm and Dhananjoy M. scored two early goals for Union Bank before Tikaram Thakulla and Venkatesh Devekar scored for Republicans who salvaged a point.

Sporting Lions hold Western

Sporting Lions SC showed strong fight qualities as they rallied from two goals down to hold Western Railway to a 2-2 draw in a MHAL Women’s League match and played at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate. Western scored through Lily Chanu and Manjit Kaur in the final minute of first and second quarters respectively to enjoy a 2-0 half-time lead. But,, Sporting Lions came roaring back and scored from two short corners converted by Rijuta Mullick and Sanggai Chanu to force a draw and division of two points.

Results: WR: 2 (Lily Chanu, Manjit Kaur) drew with Sporting Lions: 2 (Rijuta Mullick, Sanggai Chanu).