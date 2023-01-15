e-Paper Get App
Ravindra Jadeja set to return to action after 5 months to play Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy match vs Tamil Nadu

Ravindra Jadeja had unrgone surgery on his right knee for which he had leave the Asia Cup 2022 mid-way in September.

Sunday, January 15, 2023
article-image
Ravindra Jadeja | File Photo
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make his return to the cricket field after spending 5 months away from the sport due to his knee injury.

But the star cricketer has fully recovered from the issue and will play the final round match in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu. The four-day match will start in Chennai on January 24.

Jadeja had unrgone surgery on his right knee for which he had leave the Asia Cup 2022 mid-way in September. His return to Ranji Trophy will be a major boost for Team India as his services will be needed in next month's Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

article-image

Jadeja, who is currently training at the national Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, was named in India's 17-man squad for the first of four Tests against Australia, starting February 9.

Jadeja Starts Training at NCA

Jadeja reportedly started bowling and batting in the nets this week but will need to clear medical tests before getting the approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India to play competitive cricket.

The 34-year-old has so far played 60 Tests for India and picked 242 wickets with 10 five-wicket hauls. He has also amassed 2523 runs in the format at an average of over 36 with 3 hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

article-image

