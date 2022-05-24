Ranji Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar not included in Mumbai squad, Musheer Khan joins brother Sarfaraz in team

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has not been included in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for the knockout matches to be held in June.

Prithvi Shaw will lead the squad that also includes fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhaval Kulkarni, and Tushar Deshpande for the match against Uttarakhand in Bengaluru.

In February this year, Arjun Tendulkar and India batter Ajinkya Rahane were named in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad. The left-handed allrounder, who has represented Mumbai in T20 matches, is yet to make his first-class debut. Rahane is still recovering from a shoulder injury.

Arjun Tendulkar was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL mega auction for Rs 30 lakh but did not get to play a single match even after MI were eliminated from title contention early after losing eight consecutive matches.

The team management's decision not to give him an IPL debut had generated much heat on social media with fans trolling Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma for their decision.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Ranji squad for the knockout matches includes two brothers — middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and his 18-year-old brother Musheer.

An opening batsman and left-arm spinner, Musheer has done well for Mumbai in the Cooch Behar Trophy, thus getting a call-up for the senior squad.

The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association led by Salil Ankola and comprising Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai, and Anand Yalvigi also picked Arman Jaffer, nephew of former India opener Wasim Jaffer, for the knockout matches.

The Mumbai squad

Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut, Musheer Khan

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:56 PM IST