 Ranji Trophy 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Stars With 8-Wicket Haul On His Return To First-Class Cricket
Ranji Trophy 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Stars With 8-Wicket Haul On His Return To First-Class Cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with an eight-wicket haul for Uttar Pradesh against Bengal in Ranji Trophy 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Out-of-favour Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to dazzle on his red-ball comeback as he took 8 wickets for the first time in first-class cricket during the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024. The right-arm seamer was the main man for Uttar Pradesh on day 2, skittling Bengal for a mere 188 runs.

The Meerut-born seamer had already finished with a fifer on day 1 of the match and added 3 more to his tally on the next. It was also his 13 fifer in the first-class circuit, keeping Bengal in a nip and tuck contest. The veteran bowler's victims on day 1 were Sourav Paul (13), Sudip Kumar Gharami (0), Anustup Majumdar (12), Manoj Tiwary (3) and Abishek Porel (12).

Bhuvneshwar's victims on day 2 were Shreyansh Ghosh (41), Pradipta Pramanik (1) and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (20), completing 8 wickets in 22 overs.

