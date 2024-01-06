Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Mohit Avasthi's 4-Wicket Haul Put Mumbai On Top Against Bihar In Patna

Mohit Avasthi | Credits: Twitter/CricInfo

Seamers Mohit Avasthi and Shivam Dube showcased their prowess as Mumbai staged a strong comeback in an Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match against Bihar in Patna on Saturday.

Avasthi took center stage with an impressive four-wicket haul in his 11-over spell, while Dube claimed the crucial wicket of young Vaibhav Suryavanshi, finishing the day with figures of 2 for 13.

Mumbai, having posted a total of 251 runs, left Bihar struggling at 89 for six by the end of the day's play.

The resilient duo of Akash Raj and Ashutosh Aman remained unbeaten on 26 and five respectively when the day concluded.

Brief scores

Mumbai First Innings: 251 (Bhupen Lalwani 65, Suved Parkar 50, Tanush Kotian 50, Shivam Dube 41; Veer Pratap Singh 5-45, Sakibul Gani 2-60 and Himanshu Singh 2-21)

Bihar First Innings: 89-6 (Akash Raj not out 26, Sakibul Gani 22, Vaibhav Suryavanshi 19; Mohit Avasthi 4-22, Shivam Dube 2-13)