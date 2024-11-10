Randy Orton’s WWE Return In Doubt After Suffering From Cervical Cord Neurapraxia, What Exactly Is This Injury?

Image:X

Randy Orton's WWE career is in serious jeopardy following a serious spinal injury sustained during a fight with Kevin Owens on November 8th’s episode of WWE SmackDown. During the brawl, Owens delivered a banned move i.e piledriver leaving Orton motionless in the ring.

After the move, Orton was unable to move on his own, and medical personnel rushed to his aid. He was stretchered out of the ring and taken to a nearby medical facility, with his longtime friend Cody Rhodes by his side,

Following the incident, Orton's future has come under question and WWE also confirmed that the 14-time World Champion had suffered a cervical cord neurapraxia injury. While there is no timeline to Orton's in ring return, let us look at what exactly is Cervical Cord Neurapraxia.

What is Cervical Cord Neurapraxia?

Cervical cord neurapraxia is a condition caused by trauma to the spinal cord, which can lead to temporary neurological deficits. The symptoms of cervical cord neurapraxia include neck pain, loss of range of motion in the neck, paresthesia, or sensory changes without motor involvement, plegia, or complete paralysis.

While this condition sometimes resolves within hours or a few days in some cases, the severity of Orton’s injury and his history of previous back issues has cast doubt on his ability to return to the ring anytime soon. The "Viper" is a key figure in WWE, with decades of experience and a massive fan following. His absence from the ring could leave a significant gap on the roster

Will Randy Orton make his in ring return any time soon?

WWE has stated that there is no set timeline for Orton’s recovery, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.