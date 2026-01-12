ISPL Season 3: Bowlers Defend 82 To Hand Delhi Superheros First Win Against Majhi Mumbai

Bowlers Defend 82 To Hand Delhi Superheros First Win Against Majhi Mumbai |

Surat: Delhi Superheros bounced back from their opening defeat to register their first win of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3, defeating defending champions Majhi Mumbai by 23 runs at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Monday (January 12).

Defending a modest total of 82, the Delhi bowling unit produced a disciplined performance to restrict Mumbai to 59 for 6 in their allotted 10 overs.

After being put in to bat, Delhi Superheros struggled for momentum against a sharp Mumbai attack. Opener Prathamesh Pawar anchored the innings with a steady 20 off 22 balls, but wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The middle order collapsed under pressure from Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, who was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 13. Manish Waghmare was equally effective, snapping up 2 wickets for just 6 runs in his two overs. It was a late cameo from Padmesh Mhatre, who smashed 16 off just 6 deliveries including two boundaries and a six, that pushed Delhi to a fighting total of 82 for 9. Mhatre was also awarded player of the match for his all-round skills.

In reply, Majhi Mumbai’s chase never gathered steam. The Delhi bowlers utilized the tape ball conditions effectively, stifling the scoring rate from the outset. Padmesh Mhatre followed up his batting heroics with a match-winning spell, claiming 2 for 10. He was ably supported by Sahil Longale, who returned figures of 2 for 11.

Mumbai's batters struggled to find the boundary, with Bunty Patel top-scoring with a laborious 13 off 19 balls. Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari contributed 12, but the required run rate climbed beyond reach as the innings progressed.

The victory marks a crucial turnaround for the Salman Khan-owned franchise after their heavy loss to Ahmedabad Lions in the season opener.

Delhi Superheros will take on Bengaluru Strikers on Tuesday (January 13) at 8 PM.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat, are available online via official ticketing partners, with limited on-ground availability.