 ISPL Season 3: Bowlers Defend 82 To Hand Delhi Superheros First Win Against Majhi Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsISPL Season 3: Bowlers Defend 82 To Hand Delhi Superheros First Win Against Majhi Mumbai

ISPL Season 3: Bowlers Defend 82 To Hand Delhi Superheros First Win Against Majhi Mumbai

Defending a modest total of 82, the Delhi bowling unit produced a disciplined performance to restrict Mumbai to 59 for 6 in their allotted 10 overs. After being put in to bat, Delhi Superheros struggled for momentum against a sharp Mumbai attack. Opener Prathamesh Pawar anchored the innings with a steady 20 off 22 balls, but wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Bowlers Defend 82 To Hand Delhi Superheros First Win Against Majhi Mumbai |

Surat: Delhi Superheros bounced back from their opening defeat to register their first win of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3, defeating defending champions Majhi Mumbai by 23 runs at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Monday (January 12).

Defending a modest total of 82, the Delhi bowling unit produced a disciplined performance to restrict Mumbai to 59 for 6 in their allotted 10 overs.

After being put in to bat, Delhi Superheros struggled for momentum against a sharp Mumbai attack. Opener Prathamesh Pawar anchored the innings with a steady 20 off 22 balls, but wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end.

The middle order collapsed under pressure from Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, who was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 13. Manish Waghmare was equally effective, snapping up 2 wickets for just 6 runs in his two overs. It was a late cameo from Padmesh Mhatre, who smashed 16 off just 6 deliveries including two boundaries and a six, that pushed Delhi to a fighting total of 82 for 9. Mhatre was also awarded player of the match for his all-round skills.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim
Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM Support Amid Controversy
Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM Support Amid Controversy
Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown Central For Over ₹9.23 Crore A Month
Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown Central For Over ₹9.23 Crore A Month

In reply, Majhi Mumbai’s chase never gathered steam. The Delhi bowlers utilized the tape ball conditions effectively, stifling the scoring rate from the outset. Padmesh Mhatre followed up his batting heroics with a match-winning spell, claiming 2 for 10. He was ably supported by Sahil Longale, who returned figures of 2 for 11.

Mumbai's batters struggled to find the boundary, with Bunty Patel top-scoring with a laborious 13 off 19 balls. Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari contributed 12, but the required run rate climbed beyond reach as the innings progressed.

Read Also
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana Rout Warriorz With 9-Wicket Win
article-image

The victory marks a crucial turnaround for the Salman Khan-owned franchise after their heavy loss to Ahmedabad Lions in the season opener.

Delhi Superheros will take on Bengaluru Strikers on Tuesday (January 13) at 8 PM.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat, are available online via official ticketing partners, with limited on-ground availability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Giles Shield 2026: Anup's Brilliant Ton Powers Dnyandeep

Giles Shield 2026: Anup's Brilliant Ton Powers Dnyandeep

Who Is Alvaro Arbeloa? Real Madrid Announce New Manager After Xabi Alonso Exit

Who Is Alvaro Arbeloa? Real Madrid Announce New Manager After Xabi Alonso Exit

ISPL Season 3: Bowlers Defend 82 To Hand Delhi Superheros First Win Against Majhi Mumbai

ISPL Season 3: Bowlers Defend 82 To Hand Delhi Superheros First Win Against Majhi Mumbai

Xabi Alonso SACKED: Real Madrid Sack Manager With Immediate Effect After SuperCopa Loss To Barcelona

Xabi Alonso SACKED: Real Madrid Sack Manager With Immediate Effect After SuperCopa Loss To Barcelona

RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana Rout Warriorz With 9-Wicket Win

RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana Rout Warriorz With 9-Wicket Win