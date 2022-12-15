Rahul Dravid accepts Alan Donald's public apology along with his dinner invitation

e-Paper Get App
Dravid was at the receiving end of Donald's lethal pace bowling and his sledging during an ODI match between South Africa and India in 1997

As things get heated up in the ongoing Test series between Bangladesh and India, the former fierce competitors Rahul Dravid and South Africa's Alan Donald made peace.

Donald, who was fierce and hostile with the ball in hand, went back in time to recall some of his on-field battles with the India head coach during an interview with Sony Sports Network.

Incidentally Dravid was at the receiving end of Donald's lethal pace bowling and his sledging during an ODI match between South Africa and India in 1997.

There was one ugly incident in Durban that I don't wanna talk about. He (Rahul Dravid) and Sachin were smoking us to all parts. I overstepped the mark a little bit. I've just nothing but massive respect for Rahul. I would like to go out and sit with Rahul and say sorry to him again about what happened that day. I just had to do something silly that brought his wicket actually. But I still apologise for what I said that day. What a guy, what a great bloke. So Rahul, if you are listening, I would love to have a night out with you," Donaldo said.

A smiling Dravid humbly accepted Donald's public apology as well as his dinner invitation on the condition that the legendary South African pacer was paying the bill.

