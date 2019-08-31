Rahkeem Cornwall creates unique record on his Test debut

Kingston (Jamaica): Off-spinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, who made his Test debut for West Indies on Friday in the second Test against India, has become the heaviest cricketer to play international cricket. Cornwall, who is 6'6" tall and weighs around 140 kg, surpassed former Australia captain Warwick Armstrong, who weighed 133-139 kg, to achieve the feat. Armstrong played 50 Tests between 1902 and 1921, leading Australia in 10 of them.

Cornwall, 26, earned his Test cap after taking 260 wickets in 55 first-class matches besides scoring 2,224 runs at 24.43. He has impressed in his maiden Test so far, picking up the priced scalp of Cheteswar Pujara in the 27 overs he bowled on Day 1 at the Sabina Park on Friday. He gave away just 69 runs and kept the Indian batters in check. He also took two catches -- that of K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal -- off the bowling of skipper Jason Holder. At stumps on Day 1, India were 264/5 with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant batting at 42 and 27, respectively.