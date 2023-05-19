Rafael Nadal opens up on his retirement amid growing injuries

Rafael Nadal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Injured tennis legend Rafael Nadal has strongly hinted that next year could be his final one in professional tennis. Nadal, whose hip injury, forced him to pull out of this year's French Open, said he would have done well if he could mark his return at the end of this year.

Rafael Nadal's ATP rankings drop:

The Spainard has not played since going down to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open earlier this year, owing to a hip flexor injury. Since then, the 36-year-old has dropped to 14th in the ATP rankings and revealed that he is not fit enough to participate in the clay-court event.

While indicating that 2024 could be his final year in professional tennis, Nadal said he intends to stay competitive and bid adieu to tournaments that he considers important.

"My goal and my ambition is to try and stop and give myself an opportunity to enjoy the next year that will probably be my last year in the professional tour. That is my idea but I can't say 100 per cent it will be like this, but my idea and my motivation is to try to enjoy and say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important for me. To enjoy being competitive and something that today is not possible. I believe if I keep going now, I will not be able to make it happen," the 14-time French Open said in a press conference, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Rafael Nadal uncertain of his return date:

Nadal further claimed that the injury suffered during the Australian Open hasn't gone as he hoped and would like to see how his body responds in the next few months. He added:

"The evolution of the injury I sustained in Australia has not gone as I would have liked. I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible. At this moment, I won't be able to be at Roland Garros. With what that tournament is for me, you can imagine how difficult it is. I have no intention of continuing to play for the next few months. I'll not establish a date for my return. I'll see how my body responds and take it from there... if I can come back until the end of the year for the Davis Cup."

The 2023 French Open starts on May 28th.