Nick Kyrgios ruled out of 2023 French Open due to knee injury

Nick Kyrgios. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of this year's French Open due to the same injury that ruled him out of the 2023 Australian Open. Kyrgos' agent kept the door open for the 28-year-old's open return to the grand slam event before the news of his withdrawal from his entry list emerged.

Kyrgios had surgery in January for the ailment and missed all three ATP 1000 clay-court events leading up to his withdrawal from Roland Garros. His agent Daniel Horsfall remarked on Tuesday, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"It's not looking likely. We are trying everything we can to have Nick ready on court as soon as possible."

The Canberra-born tennis star had vowed to play in the 2023 French Open despite his scratchy record at clay courts in his career as he wanted to play in the event for his girlfriend. During an appearance in Houston last year, Kyrgios, said:

"Next year I am going to go to Paris. I'm announcing that now, I'm going to the French Open. I haven't played that in four years so I'll be back next year. My girlfriend just wants to see Paris. I mean, I'll play the French Open as well."

Emma Raducanu undergoes her third and final surgery:

Meanwhile, England's Emma Raducanu posted a picture and a GIF on social media on Monday with a caption that stated 'opa. 3/3' to mark her third and final procedure. It was already confirmed that the 20-year-old will miss the clay-court event and Wimbledon this year due to surgeries on both of her hands and one of her ankles.

Having undergone her third and final surgery in the space of a fortnight, Raducanu faces several months on the sidelines. However, former British number one Johanna Konta has backed Raducanu to make a strong comeback.

"Obviously, you don't want to be young and having surgery. However, there have been a lot of athletes throughout history that have had surgery young and they still come back stronger, come back better and do brilliant things in the sport. It is a hurdle, but one that she is well equipped to overcome and she has time on her side."

The 2023 French Open begins on May 28th and will run till June 11th.