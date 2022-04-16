R Madhavan's son Vendaant clinches silver in 1500m freestyle at Danish Open Swimming meet

Teenager Vedaant Madhavan's improved his personal best time to bag the silver medal in the men's 1500m freestyle event at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Vedaant, son of Indian actor R Madhavan, clocked 15.57.86 to finish second in the 10-swimmer final.

The 16-year-old, who had won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021, had also impressed at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year, bagging seven medals - four silver and three bronze.

R Madhavan with his son Vendaant | Photo: Instagram

Top Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash began his season on a winning note by clinching the men's 200m butterfly gold at the meet.

Competing in his first international meet this year, Prakash stopped the clock at 1.59.27 to stand atop the podium on Friday night.

Earlier, the Kerala swimmer, who trains in Dubai under coach Pradeep Kumar, had clocked 2.03.67 in the heats to qualify for the 'A' final.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 02:07 PM IST