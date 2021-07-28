Sports

PV Sindhu sniffs medal at Tokyo Olympics; storms into knockouts with easy win over Hong Kong's Cheung

By FPJ Web Desk

India's badminton star dictates terms against Hong Kong's NY Cheung, winning the contest 21-9, 21-16

India's PV Sindhu at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan
AFP

PV Sindhu dominated the proceedings in the women's singles clash against Hong Kong's NY Cheung, winning the contest 21-9, 21-16.

With this victory, Sindhu now tops Group ) and has also progressed to the knockout stage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Both Sindhu and Cheung began the match on level terms, securing two points each. However, sixth-seeded Sindhu soon made use of her experience and reach as she began to the contest and expanded her lead. The Indian finished the Game 1 with score reading 21-9.

In Game 2, the 28-year-old Cheung fought back and after trailing 6-2 she took a one-point lead. Following which, it was a close fight between the two shuttlers as the scoreline read 9-9.

Cheung tried to keep a clutch but Sindhu in the final stages went on to claim a four-point advantage, which saw the scores read 18-14.

Sindhu went on to claim another two points, while Cheung defended two match points as the Indian closed the second game 21-16.

