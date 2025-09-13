Pune Horse Racing, Selections: Waitara Best For S. A. Poonawalla Million (Gr.3)

Representational pic |

Waitara, drawn in lane five, appeals the most for the prestigious S. A. Poonawalla Million (Gr.3), the showpiece event on the seventh day of the Pune racing season, scheduled to be held at the Pune racecourse this Sunday.

The talented youngster, who made a winning debut in the Clocked Plate, will be partnered by jockey C. Umesh and comes from the powerful stables of trainer James E. Mckeown. With a fluid action and an impressive turn of foot, Waitara is expected to command plenty of attention from racing enthusiasts and punters alike.

However, the competition will be stiff. Strong challengers such as Bishop and Encino are set to test Waitara’s resolve, ensuring that the Million will be a thrilling contest right down to the finish. Adding to the drama, the weather forecast hints at showers on race day, and any rain could play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the day’s proceedings.

All in all, the stage is set for a gripping battle, with Waitara looking to stamp authority, while rivals circle in for a big upset in one of Pune’s most anticipated races of the season.

Read Also Pune Horse Racing: Jackson Prime Contender For Southern Command Gold Trophy

First race: 1.00PM

Selections

1, The Excellent Sorrento Plate: 1 (4), 2. (6)

2. The Excellent Trophy: 1 (5), 2. (3), 3. (8), 3 ( 5)

3. The Serum Institute of India Trophy: 1 (3), 2. (1)

4. The Villoo C Poonawalla Million: 1. (2), 2. (7)

5. The S A Poonawalla Million (Gr.3): 1. . Waitara (5), 2. Bishop (3), 23. Encino (7)

6. The Suraiya & Masoom Master Trophy: 1. (7), 2. (6), 3. (9)

7. The Sultan Suleiman Plate: 1. (1), 2. (2), 3. (5)