PSL 9: Quetta vs Karachi Match Stopped After Kids Fly Kites Inside Rawalpindi Stadium

A bizarre incident occurred in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings on Thursday as kites interrupted the proceedings inside the Rawalpindi stadium.

The match was stopped for a brief period as kids outside the venue flew their kites over the stadium skies.

Kites have been an issue for the PSL games in Rawalpindi in the previous seasons as well.

PSL broadcasters had to stop using the spider-cam technology in the city in PSL 8 as they posed a threat to the wires on which the machine is mounted.

Incidents like these are very rare in the sport but remain a big headache for the cricket boards and organisers of such tournaments.

Meanwhile, Karachi defeated Quetta by 7 wickets in Match 22 to register their third win of the season.

Put into bat, Quetta got bowled out for just 118 in 19.1 overs with fast bowler Hasan Ali taking a four-wicket haul while Zahid Mahmood and Blessing Muzarabani picked two each.

Karachi in reply, rode on Tim Seifert's 49 and 27 runs each from James Vince and veteran Shoaib Malik to reach the target in 15.3 overs.