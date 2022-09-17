WATCH: Ramiz Raja clears up on snapping the phone of Indian journalist, calls it

PCB chief Ramiz Raja | Agencies

Former Pakistani player and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Ramiz Raja has clarified the incident in which he snapped an Indian journalist's phone when he asked a question about his team's loss in the final of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. Raja called it a "provocative statement." However, he also advised the incident to let go.

In the Asia Cup final concluded recently, Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost by 23 runs in the final match against Sri Lanka. As a result, Sri Lanka won the sixth title, the maximum after India. In the 38-year history of this tournament, Pakistan has only won the title a couple of times.

However, the biggest point was when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja snapped away the mobile of an Indian journalist, who had asked Ramiz to say something to "Pakistani fans who were sad after the loss."

The PCB chief was seen angry as he asked the journalist if he was from India and also pointed out that the Indian fans would be happy with the match results. Ramiz was also seen snatching away the phone from the journalists' before returning it to him.

While doing the answers to the questions with fans on Pakistan Cricket's official YouTube channel, a question popped out about the incident after the Asia Cup final.

Giving details about the incident, Ramiz said: "I'll tell you what exactly happened. The line of questioning was not right. The only point that I had was, the reporter asked if all Pakistan fans were angry with the loss in the Asia Cup final, I just asked him how he knew that fans were angry? you are sitting in a different area, so how do you know the fans are unhappy."

Raja clarified, "These are provocative statements. If you do not have any malice in your heart, it will come through. Anyways, it was just one incident, we shall let it go," he added.

Pakistan was defeated for the second time in a row by Sri Lanka, this time in the final of the Asia Cup 2022. Babar Azam's team failed to bring in the trophy and could not encash the advantage in the final clash in Dubai even after winning the toss and having the Lankans fumbling at 67/5 after the first 10 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa established the Lankan innings with an unbeaten 71 to guide the Lankans to 170/6. After that, the Sri Lankan bowled Pakistan all out for 147 to win the finals.