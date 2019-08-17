Pro Snooker Classic Tournament: Walter Vaz overcomes Santosh Chorge

Mumbai: Walter Vaz of Bombay Gymkhana rallied from the loss of the first frame to put it across Santosh Chorge (WSC) by a 3-1 margin in a second round match of the Islam Gymkhana organised 10th Pro Snooker Classic Tournament, for markers, at the Islam Gymkhana billiards room.

Vaz started hesitantly but managed to recover as he potted steadily to clinch a 33-43, 32-14, 39-20 and 45-35 victory and progress to the third round.Vijay Malha (Club Aquaria) and Jatin Waghela (JVPG) scored easy wins to advance to the third round. Malha (Club Naresh Shengale (Matunga Gym) 3-0 (38-39, 37-23, 42-14) and Waghela (JVPG) blanked Nitesh Ruke (NSCI) 3-0 (52-06, 37-23, 42-14).

Results

Upendra Ruke (Wodehouse Gym) bt Prem More (Bombay Gym) 3-0 (44-22, 55-24, 32-24); Vijay Malha (Club Aquaria) bt Naresh Shengale (Matunga Gym) 3-0 (38-39, 37-23, 42-14); Jatin Waghela (JVPG) bt Nitesh Ruke (NSCI) 3-0 (52-06, 37-23, 42-14); Walter Vaz (Bombay Gym) bt Santosh Chorge (WSC) 3-1 (33-43, 32-14, 39-20, 45-35).

Hinduja carrom

The 13th Inter-College carrom organised by KPB Hinduja College will be held at the Gymkhana premises from August 22.

This contest is conducted under the Aegis of Smt. P. D. Hinduja Trust and will have two events, men and women singles.

For details contact Mahesh Nayak, Physical Education Director , KP B Hinduja College Of Commerce, 315, Charni Road, Mumbai - 400 004. Mobile : +91 98212 82229 or Aman Jain, Mobile : +91 90226 44950 / +91 79778 94332 or Smith Jain, Mobile : +91 70451 40219.