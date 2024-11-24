 Pro Kabaddi League: 'PKL Creates Path For Aspiring Players To Break Barriers And Succeed In Life', Says Neeraj Goyat
Neeraj Goyat shared his thoughts on Kabaddi's evolution and its impact on rural athletes.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: Twitter

Professional boxer Neeraj Goyat expressed his excitement ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers during a press conference held before the game. Haryana's accomplished boxer also participated in a special jersey exchange ceremony post-conference with captain Jaideep Dahiya and head coach Manpreet Singh of Haryana Steelers.

Neeraj Goyat shared his thoughts on Kabaddi's evolution and its impact on rural athletes."Our country continues to achieve gold medals in various sports, and kabaddi is deeply rooted in our culture. What's remarkable about Pro Kabaddi League is how it has transformed over these 11 years.

The league has created opportunities for aspiring players who never imagined they could go beyond their local boundaries," said Neeraj Goyat as quoted by a PKL press release. Neeraj Goyat also emphasized how PKL has elevated rural athletes to international recognition.

"These players are now not just competing in major cities but are getting opportunities to showcase their talent across different countries. The league has given them both name and financial stability," the boxer added.
When asked about which position he would have played if he took up kabaddi, Goyat showed his fighter's instinct.

"I would have been a defender, but one who's equally good at counter-attacks. Defense is crucial, but having a strong countergame is equally important," the professional boxer said. Praising Haryana Steelers in their upcoming clash, Goyat added, " Haryana Steelers commitment to kabaddi, is commendable. This kind of dedication and discipline is what keeps the sport growing and I am always there to support my favourite team."

The boxer's presence at the high-stakes PKL match showcased the growing intersection of different sports disciplines and the shared spirit of athletic excellence in India. 

