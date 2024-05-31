Pro-boxing In India To Get Major Fillip With Inaugural Global Boxing Series To Begin On June 1

Rakhee Mehta, Salil Acharya, Ishant Rawat, Boxer; Devraj Das and Pushpender Rathi, Boxer during the launch of Global Boxing Series Night. |

Boxing fans in India would witness the electrifying atmosphere and high-octane tussles between professional boxers at the inaugural Global Boxing Series which will be held at the Jade Garden Banquets, Worli, on June 1.

The first-ever pro-boxing fight series being promoted by Devraj Das, Founder of Marine Pro Boxing Promotions, and one of India’s most famous radio jockeys, host and actor Salil Acharya, aims to provide a platform for Indian professional boxers to not just showcase their skills during an exhilarating night of pro-boxing but also create a pathway for them to make a career on the international stage.

The Global Boxing Series will be shown live on premier Sports OTT platform, Disney Hotstar in 4K Ultra HD.

'Lacked a platform and resources to launch themselves: Devraj Das

Das, who has worked closely with multiple global pro boxing entities in South East Asia as well in various capacities with the International Boxing Association. He has also been one of the original promoters of professional boxings in India and has been actively supporting pro-boxers, is excited to kick-start a new chapter.

“Indian boxers have the potential to make a big impact on the pro-boxing circuit not just in Asia but also in Europe that many dream of living the western boxing dream. But till now they lacked a platform and resources to launch themselves and we aim to provide that through the Global Boxing Series,” Devraj said.

The series would witness a total of eight fights with majority of the 16 boxers in action making their pro-boxing debuts. The event will also have an influencer marque showdown, another first for Indian boxing.

Prominent among those set to compete in the inaugural Global Boxing Series include Ishant Rawat, popularly known as Knucklehead Warrior and Tayne DE Villiers, whose father has trained numerous MMA champions. Among those making their pro-debut include, Malhar Bhosale and Rajkumar Wagh from Maharashtra, Jayanth Gunji, Suresh Pasham and Samuel from Hyderabad, Hashir and Pradish from Tamil Nadu and Paras Chauhan from Gujarat.

'Pro-boxing is a combination of sport and high-profile entertainment': Salil Acharya

“Pro-boxing is a combination of sport and high-profile entertainment as it also rakes in big money at the top level. Through the Global Boxing Series we are taking our first step into the world of pro-boxing and our aim is to make the night an experience to remember for the players, entertainment and sporting industry stakeholder and the fans,” said Salil Acharya.

The Influencer marquee showdown is a high-profile boxing match between social media influencers, YouTubers, TikTok stars and other digital content creators that has been gaining popularity across the globe as it blends the worlds of social media and professional sports and draws significant audience due to the fame and following of the participants.