Premier League highlights: Manchester United, Chelsea book Champions League berth on final day of the season

Manchester United and Chelsea have booked their spots in next season's Champions League as both the clubs won their final Premier League games against Leicester City and Wolves respectively.
With that said, United and Chelsea will join league title-winners Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City in the Champions League next season.
United, who finished sixth last season, turned the tables since January as they signed Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The former Sporting player has been a key signing for United as the Red Devils have won more Premier League points (32) than any other team since Ferndandes' debut. The 25-year-old has been directly involved in 15 goals, more than any other player since January.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, on Sunday, triumphed 2-0 over Leicester City with both the goals coming in the second half. Fernandes converted another crucial penalty and Jesse Lingard netted his first goal, courtesy a goalkeeper error, since December 2018.
Watch the highlights below:
For Leicester, who needed all three points against United, the result means the Foxes ended this year's campaign at the fifth spot, thereby qualifying for next season's Europa League.
Meanwhile, Chelsea secured their Champions League spot following a 2-0 victory against Wolves with both goals coming in first-half stoppage time.
It was Mason Mount's free kick that gave Chelsea the lead followed by Olivier Giroud adding to Wolves' sorrows.
Watch the highlights below:
With this result, Wolves ended their season with a seventh-place finish. To keep their Europa League spot, Wolves will now need Chelsea to beat Arsenal in the FA Cup finals that will take place on Saturday, August 1.
