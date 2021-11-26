Powai Open junior boys and girls table tennis tournament: Yash, Mugdha champs; double for Shravani

Mumbai: Yash Dalvi and Mugdha Desai emerged under-19 boys and girls champions, while spirited Shravani Loke caught the eye with a double in the Powai Open junior boys and girls table tennis tournament organised at EMMA Sports Academy by P3 Sports under the Suburban body (TSTTA-Mumbai), here recently.

Yash overpowered Arnav Kshirsagar in a well-contested under-19 finals. In fact Arnav was in line for triple crown, but finished second best in all the finals.

While Mugdha, who was set for a double, defeated Shravani for the under-19 title, but in the under she lost to same opponent. Shravani won the under-15.

All the finalists

GIRLS: (U-11): 1. P Daga; 2.V Jaiswal; (U-13): 1. A Patra, 2. A Satarkar; (U-15): 1. S Loke, 2. S Malik. (U-17): 1. S Loke. 2. M Desai. (U-19): 1. M Desai, 2. S Loke. BOYS: (U-11): 1. Z Shaikh, 2. I Seth; (U-13): 1. V Rohan, 2. N Talwalkar; (U-15): 1. A Sonawane, 2. A Kshirsagar. (U-17): 1. Ayush Sonawane, 2. Arnav Kshirsagar; (U-19): 1. Yash Dalvi, 2. Arnav Kshirsagar.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:26 PM IST