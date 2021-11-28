Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament: Nikhil's ton props Parsee Gymkhana

Mumbai: Nikhil Patil Junior's (205) unbeaten double century was the highlight of Parsee Gymkhana’s thumping 118 runs victory against a spirited Bombay Gymkhana in a high-scoring Group-C match of the Automotive Manufacturing-74th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament at their onw backyard here on Sunday.

Parsee Gymkhana resuming at the overnight total of 337 for the loss of six added 90 to post 427 for 8.

Chasing the huge target, Bombay Gymkhana only managed to 309 before they were bundled out in 58.4 overs.

Nikhil Patil who was unbeaten 154 put on another 51 which was studded with 18 boundaries and 11 sweetly-timed sixes.

Parag Khanpurkar also made huge contribution, scoring 115 runs from 112-balls with 12 hits to the ropes and 4 sixes. Siddhant Singh who picked up 4 for 75 runs was Bombay Gymkhana’s most successful bowler.

Bombay Gymkhana’s Sidharth Akre top-scored with a century effort of 113 runs (123b, 16x4) and received good support from Nikhil Patil 76 runs and Swapnil Bhiwalkar 39 runs. Parsee Gymkhana bowlers Yash Dicholkar (4/74) and Sidharth Raut (4/109) were responsible for completing the victory.

Brief scores

Group-A: Payyade Sports Club: 291/9 (S Mishra 140, Aashay Sardesai 53; Akshay Jambhekar 4/108) bt New Hind Sporting Club: 162 (S Adhatrao 68; S Mishra 4/44, D Matkar 4/59). Result: Payyade Sports Club won by 129 runs.

Islam Gymkhana: 295/9 (K Pawar 67, S Ahmed 61, S Agharkar 54*, N Parab 34; D Mangukiya 3/67) bt Automotive Manufacturing Cricket Club 289 (M Sanap 124, R More 55; N Shaikh 5/77). Result: Islam Gymkhana won by six runs.

Group - B: MIG Cricket Club: 397/9 (A Bais 118, A Ankolekar 103, K D'Almeida 49, S Salvi 33, N Date 31; K Hangawadi 5/99) bt Cricket Club of India: 192(A Anand 58, K Hangawadi 38*, A Satpute 37; A Ankolekar 5/72). Result: MIG Cricket Club won by 205 runs.

National Cricket Club: 219/9 (P Patil 59*, V Narvekar 38; A Barma 2/31) lost to P J Hindu Gymkhana: 220/4 (H Shah 101*, B Neyyoth 48*, R Lad 46; S Kadam 2/63). Result: P J Hindu Gymkhana won by six wickets.

Group - C: Parsee Gymkhana: 427/8 (N Patil Jr. 205*, P Khanapurkar 115, S Singh 4/75) bt Bombay Gymkhana: 309 (S Akre 113, N Patil 76, S Bhiwalkar 39, Y Salunkhe 30; Y Dicholkar 4/74, S Raut 4/109). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 118 runs.

Sainath Sports Club: 237 (K More 40, Y Chavan 40; A Mishra 3/53, A Shinde 3/56) lost to Shivaji Park Gymkhana: 239/7 (P Shukla 76, S Bhaye 64; A Shaikh 4/87). Result: Shivaji Park Gymkhana won by three wickets.

Group - D: Karnatak Sporting Association: 305 (A Soman 122, V Bhoir 44, M Khakar 39; Y Jagtap 4/84) lost to Mumbai Police Gymkhana: 306/4 (R Pol 133*, S Kulaye 70, S Limbole 42, T Mayekar 26; A Singh 2/61). Result: Mumbai Police won by six wickets.

Parkophene Cricketers: 201 (S Bhalekar 81*; A Dhumal 4/61) bt MCA Colts: 182 (A Dhumal 53; K Kothari 3/57). Result: Parkophene Cricketers won by 19 runs.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:15 PM IST