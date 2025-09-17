 Pin Strike: Strike Big At India’s Biggest Corporate Bowling Showdown!
The tournament spans multiple cities, with Smaaash centres in Noida, Dwarka, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Hyderabad hosting the action

Irfan HajiUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
Smaaash is back with one of its most loved events — Pin Strike, India’s ultimate corporate bowling tournament. Bigger, better, and more exciting than ever, Pin Strike 2025 is designed to bring together professionals from across the country for fun, competition, and team bonding.

In the fast-paced world of corporate life, deadlines, meetings, and targets leave little room for relaxation. Smaaash understands the importance of stepping away from the desk, reconnecting with colleagues, and simply enjoying some well-earned fun. That’s where Pin Strike comes in, an opportunity for teams to break the monotony, spark friendly competition, and create memories that last far beyond the lanes.

The tournament spans multiple cities, with Smaaash centres in Noida, Dwarka, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Hyderabad hosting the action. Companies can register teams to compete in their local centre, with top performers advancing through the rounds and ultimately making it to the Grand Finale in Delhi NCR. The event promises a thrilling mix of skill, strategy, and team spirit, making it the perfect outlet for professionals to showcase their talent outside the office.

Pin Strike 2025 also celebrates inclusivity and camaraderie, featuring a power-packed Women’s League, ensuring everyone has a chance to shine. And the excitement doesn’t stop at the lanes — the grand finale will conclude with a grander after-party, making it a celebration to remember.

With a staggering ₹5 Lakh prize pool up for grabs, Pin Strike 2025 is set to be India’s biggest corporate bowling showdown yet. So, gather your team, bring your A-game, and get ready to make strikes, create memories, and experience the ultimate mix of work, play, and celebration. Only at Smaaash.

