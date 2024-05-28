'Phir Nasha Karke Bol Raha Hai': Netizens Troll Umar Akmal As He Misspells KKR As KKL On X

Ex-Pakistan middle-order batter Umar Akmal has been trolled on X after he posted a congratulatory message for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for winning IPL 2024 final. The veteran batter took to X and wrote KKL instead of KKR in his congratulatory message for the franchise, prompting the netizens to take a jibe at him.
Akmal has come under the spotlight on various occasions for his wrong english. During the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 34-year-old shared a picture on X with his close friend Abdul Razzaq and wrote a caption, "Mother from another brother". While the right-handed batter had deleted the tweet, users had captured the screenshot of it. He also erred while wishing Virat Kohli on account of his birthday last year as he wrote:
"Happy birthday brother @imkohli to king in India sir @sachin_rt. Virat Kohli @BCCI"
Meanwhile, Akmal wrote the following while wishing the Knight Riders on winning the IPL 2024 final:
"Congratulations to #kkl on winning #ipl third trophy @KKRiders @IPL ‘s @GautamGambhir @ShreyasIyer15"
Here's how netizens have reacted to Umar Akmal's tweet:
Kolkata Knight Riders claimed their 3rd IPL title by defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad:
It was a night to remember for the Knight Riders as they scripted one of the most dominant final wins in IPL history. While Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first, the SunRisers' batters failed to capitalize and put on only 113 on the board. Andre Russell led the way with 3 wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana claimed 2 each.
The Knight Riders came out all guns blazing despite losing Sunil Narine early on cheaply. Venkatesh Iyer, who strode at No.3, hit an unbeaten 52 to take Kolkata over the finish line in only 10.3 overs. Mitchell Starc earned the Player of the Match award for his sensational spell of 3-0-14-2.