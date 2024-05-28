'Phir Nasha Karke Bol Raha Hai': Netizens Troll Umar Akmal As He Misspells KKR As KKL On X

Umar Akmal (L) has been trolled by the netizens. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Pakistan middle-order batter Umar Akmal has been trolled on X after he posted a congratulatory message for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for winning IPL 2024 final. The veteran batter took to X and wrote KKL instead of KKR in his congratulatory message for the franchise, prompting the netizens to take a jibe at him.

Akmal has come under the spotlight on various occasions for his wrong english. During the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 34-year-old shared a picture on X with his close friend Abdul Razzaq and wrote a caption, "Mother from another brother". While the right-handed batter had deleted the tweet, users had captured the screenshot of it. He also erred while wishing Virat Kohli on account of his birthday last year as he wrote:

"Happy birthday brother @imkohli to king in India sir @sachin_rt. Virat Kohli @BCCI"

Meanwhile, Akmal wrote the following while wishing the Knight Riders on winning the IPL 2024 final:

"Congratulations to #kkl on winning #ipl third trophy @KKRiders @IPL ‘s @GautamGambhir @ShreyasIyer15"

Here's how netizens have reacted to Umar Akmal's tweet:

You just woke up after more than 24 hours 😃 — Engr. Jauhar Shah (@jauhar69) May 27, 2024

Kkl ya kon c franchise hy — I Love Punjab (@Fallcon930) May 27, 2024

Hahaha aap abi tk sooye thai,

Aur KKR not Kkl 🙈🙏🙏 — 𝐀𝐃𝐈𝐋 𝐍𝐀𝐙𝐈𝐑 (@Adil___nazir) May 28, 2024

Daru pike twitter mt chalao bhai 🤣 — The Furious Panda🐼 (@imdeepak1207) May 27, 2024

Bhai ye KKL kaunsi team hai?



Lord Umar Akmal is being Umar Akmal. — Terminator 🇮🇳 (@FunnyBooz_LFC) May 28, 2024

Congratulations to IPL for winning 3rd KKR 💜💜💜 — Nadim. (@nadimspeaks) May 28, 2024

Ye phir Nasha karke bol raha hai 🤣🤣 — Dr.Deepak Jain (@Deepakjain1827) May 28, 2024

Congratulations KKL on winning IPR🔥 — Nanda (@Nxt_tym) May 28, 2024

*KKL* !!!!!!!



Bro jakr so jao 😂 🤣 — Ibrahim Hafeez (@IbrahimHafeez9) May 27, 2024

KKL to congratulations on IPL third winning trophy 🏆

Lord Umar — Cricket Freak (@cricketingfever) May 27, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders claimed their 3rd IPL title by defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad:

It was a night to remember for the Knight Riders as they scripted one of the most dominant final wins in IPL history. While Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first, the SunRisers' batters failed to capitalize and put on only 113 on the board. Andre Russell led the way with 3 wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana claimed 2 each.

The Knight Riders came out all guns blazing despite losing Sunil Narine early on cheaply. Venkatesh Iyer, who strode at No.3, hit an unbeaten 52 to take Kolkata over the finish line in only 10.3 overs. Mitchell Starc earned the Player of the Match award for his sensational spell of 3-0-14-2.