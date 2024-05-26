 PGA Tour Golf Player Grayson Murray Passes Away At 30
Grayson Murray withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge the day before his sudden demise, citing illness.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Grayson Murray | Credits: Twitter

American golf player Grayson Murray abruptly passed away at the age of 30 on Saturday evening. The announcement of his sudden demise was made by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

In a statement released by PGA Tour, Jay Mohahan was 'devastated and heartbroken' to learn about the adrupt demise of Murray. The statement further added that PGA Tour commissioner visited Grayson's parents and offered his deepest condolences.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words. The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones." Jay Monahan said in a statement.

"I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play,” Commissioner Monahan added.

The news of Grayson Murray's sent shock waves to the world of golf in Saturday evening. A day before his sudden demise, the American golf player withdrew from Colonial National Invitation or Charles Schwab Challenge, citing illness.

In January this year, Grayson Murray won his second PGA Tour title at Sony Open in Hawaii.

