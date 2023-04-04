 Peru's U17 World Cup Dreams Sidelined as FIFA Pulls Hosting Rights
Football's world governing body FIFA has announced the withdrawal of Peru's hosting rights of the 2023 Under-17 World Cup after the country failed to complete the infrastructure required for the tournament.

Football fans in Peru have been left disappointed after the country lost its hosting rights for the 2023 Under-17 World Cup. FIFA, the world governing body for football, announced that Peru's infrastructure was insufficient to host the tournament, which is scheduled to take place between November 10th and December 2nd, 2023. FIFA said that it had held extensive discussions with the Peruvian Football Federation before taking the decision, and promised to designate a new host in due course.

Peru's failure to meet the required infrastructure standards meant that it was not possible to give the country more time to invest and complete the necessary work before the start of the tournament. The loss of the hosting rights is a significant blow to Peruvian football, which has been striving to improve its international standing in recent years.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council will now designate a new host in due course.

The Under-17 World Cup is an important tournament for young footballers from around the world, providing a platform for them to showcase their skills and potentially attract the attention of top clubs. The decision to withdraw Peru's hosting rights is a reminder of the importance of adequate infrastructure to host such events.

FIFA's decision also highlights the challenges facing developing countries that seek to host major sporting events. While such events can bring significant economic benefits, they also require substantial investment in infrastructure and facilities, which can be a significant burden for countries with limited resources.

Ultimately, FIFA's decision to withdraw Peru's hosting rights for the Under-17 World Cup serves as a reminder of the importance of careful planning and preparation when hosting major sporting events. It is hoped that Peru will use this setback as an opportunity to learn and improve its infrastructure, and that a new host will be designated soon to ensure the success of the tournament.

