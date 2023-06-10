 'People Do Anything To Get On TV', Says Ricky Ponting On The Proposal At The Oval During WTC Final
IND vs AUS: The proposal happened during the fifth over of India's run chase in the second session on Day 4 of the WTC Final at The Oval.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Yet another couple got engaged at The Oval during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia. An Indian guy proposed to his girlfriend during play on Day 4 at The Oval and she said yes, but they were brutally trolled on air by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

The proposal happened during the fifth over of India's run chase in the second session which led to a massive cheer from the fans surrounding the couple after the woman agreed and the guy put the ring on her.

But Ponting, who was on air at the time, reckoned that "people will do anything to come on the television".

This happened a day after a female fan was seen with a placard asking India opener Shubman Gill to marry her.

The picture of her holding the placard went viral on social media. It read, "Marry me Shubman".

India live to fight on final day

The match meanwhile, is still in favour of the Australian team after they reduced India to 164 for 3 by the end of play on Day 4.

Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8 in the second session after a brisk half-century from Alex Carey (66 not out). Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets for India while Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami took two each.

India in reply, made a solid start but lost Shubman Gill to a controversial catch from Cameron Green right at the stroke of tea.

Rohit Sharma (43) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) departed in quick succession in the final session but Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) made sure there were no more jolts for India.

Kohli and Rahane will resume India's fight from 164 for 3, still needing 280 runs to win with 7 wickets in hand.

