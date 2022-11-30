Pele hospitalised with swelling, heart issue: Report

e-Paper Get App
The three-time World Cup winner was taken to hospital by wife Marcia Aoki

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Pele | File Photo
Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalised in Sao Paulo according to a media report.

According to a report in the British tabloid, The Sun, the 82-year-old was suffering from swelling all over his body.

The three-time World Cup winner was taken to hospital on Tuesday by wife Marcia Aoki, 56.

The report added that doctors also diagnosed Pele with "decompensated heart failure".

Pele has been battling cancer but it's thought the treatment he has been having has not been successful.

It's reported he has not responded to chemotherapy.

