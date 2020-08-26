Pedro signs three-year contract with Serie A side Roma

World Cup winner Pedro Rodrigues on Tuesday signed a three-year contract with Serie A side Roma, the club announced.

With the signing of this contract, the former Chelsea player will remain with the Italian side until June 30, 2023.

"The club is delighted to announce the signing of World Cup winner Pedro Rodriguez. The Spanish forward, 33, joins the club on a three-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023," the club said in a statement.

After signing a contract, Pedro said he is delighted to join Roma.

"I am delighted to be here at Roma. I am excited for this challenge and to compete to achieve our targets over the coming seasons. I want to thank the fans for the welcome they have given me. I hope to make them happy," the club's official website quoted Pedro as saying.