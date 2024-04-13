PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 27: Rajasthan Opt To Bowl In Mullanpur, Sam Curran To Lead Punjab

Toss Update:

Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Mullanpure. Sam Curran will be leading PBKS as Shikhar Dhawan has picked up a niggle. Liam Livingstone is back for Punjab, and Atharva Taide comes in for Dhawan.

The Royals will be missing two key players in Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin. Rovman Powell and debutant Tanush Kotian will play as their replacement.

PBKS vs RR Preview

Punjab Kings are all set to host the Rajasthan Royals in Match 27 of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur from 7 pm IST.

Rajasthan has won 4 out of 5 matches so far this season, while Punjab has lost 3 of their 5 matches.

But both teams are coming into this match on the back of defeats in their last game and would be looking to get back to winning ways tonight.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh