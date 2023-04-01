PBKS vs KKR: Umesh Yadav breaks record for most wickets against single opponent in IPL

Umesh Yadav finished with figures of 1 for 27 from his 4 overs against PBKS | BCCI/IPL Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Umesh Yadav on Saturday broke the the record for the most wickets taken against a single opponent in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Umesh removed Punjab Kings' top-scorer Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the 11th over of the first innings to take his tally against PBKS to 34 wickets.

The wicket helped Umesh surpass former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's long-standing record of 33 wickets against Mumbai Indians.

KKR mystery spinner Sunil Narine is next on the list with 32 wickets against PBKS followed by former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga, who took 31 against CSK.

Narine also bagged a wicket in the match as KKR restricted Punjab Kings to 191 for 5 in the second match of IPL 2023 in Mohali.

Rajapaksa smashed 50 off 32 balls with five fours and a couple of sixes while captain Shikhar Dhawan made 40 and all-rounder Sam Curran contributed with an unbeaten 17-ball 26 cameo.