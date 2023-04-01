IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR Live Blog & Top Moments: Nitish Rana wins toss opts to bowl against Punjab Kings

01 April 2023 03:10 PM IST
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to field
Punjab fans in high spirit as IPL returns to Mohali
Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders
