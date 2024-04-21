PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 37: Punjab Kings Opt To Bat In Mullanpur, Shikhar Dhawan Still Not Fit

Toss Update:

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bat first in Mullanpur. This is Match 37 of the Indain Premier League (IPL 2024) which is taking place in Punjab's home ground.

Pitch Report

"Dimensions - 70m and 63m square, 72m down the ground. Expect the bowlers to be defending towards that bigger side. All four matches this season have gone all the way here at this venue ending in the final over. We've had some thrillers. Heavy bias for the fast bowlers - 47 wickets, just nine to the spinners. The big reason is the pace and bounce in this wicket. We've seen good carry, we've also seen a little bit of extra swing here at this venue," reckon Simon Katich and Samuel Badree.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Punjab Kings Squad: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh